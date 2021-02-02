Josep González i Sala, president of the Pimec employer association. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Pimec was the last Catalan social agent left to take over from his presidency, after CC OO, UGT and Foment del Treball had done so. The person who has been its head for 24 years, Josep González, announced his resignation unexpectedly today, despite assuring that the decision was “considered”. Last July he had anointed the entity’s general secretary, Antoni Cañete, as his successor, but then that change was part of the elections that the employers’ association of small and medium-sized companies must hold in June 2022. Now the elections will be held this same month, on the 23rd, in which Cañete will be appointed president in the event that no alternative candidacy is constituted.

González, 75, announced his resignation with “immediate and irrevocable character” and, in a press conference, affirmed “having done a good job” during his mandate. The businessman has been the architect of the current Pimec, with 130,000 associates and a staff of 180 people, and in recent decades he has tried unsuccessfully to merge with Foment del Treball, his great rival, to create a single Catalan business organization. In return, he has managed to get the Generalitat to recognize him as representative at the same time as the historic organization that Josep Sánchez Llibre now presides over. González will not retire completely: he will maintain the presidency of the foundation.

“Physically I feel fine, I am in good health. No impediment allows me to continue, but I had the will not to exhaust the four years of my mandate, ”explained González, who defended the tranquility offered by having the assurance that Cañete -” young and with experience, “he said of him – will replace him. His replacement is now the president of the Multisectoral Platform against Delinquencies and he holds the presidency and spokesperson of the SME Platform.

Sánchez Llibre recognized González’s work, of which he said: “Josep González has been firm in the defense of Catalan SMEs and has built a recognized, beloved and credible entity for thousands of entrepreneurs who have always grown and made their projects grow. accompanied and next to Pimec ”.