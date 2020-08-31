Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, in Berlin before the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union in Berlin. Patricia Sevilla Ciordia

Arancha González Laya (San Sebastián, 51 years old) traveled to Berlin last week to meet with his European colleagues and face a global agenda plagued by tensions. The eastern Mediterranean, Belarus, the poisoning of Russian opponent Alexei Navalni and also the formidable geostrategic challenge posed by the pandemic. González Laya defends that Spain, hit squarely by the second wave, is no exception in a context of outbreaks throughout Europe. He fears, however, that the virus will widen the gap and slow down European convergence. Internally, she reproaches the PP for having invested “a lot of time and effort in fomenting populism instead of working to construct common responses,” she indicated during an interview in the. lobby from a central Berlin hotel, less than two kilometers from the hospital where Navalni lies in a coma.

Question. In Berlin they have addressed the geostrategic effects of the pandemic. Chinese diplomacy is very active, while Europe seems absorbed in its recovery.

Reply. The pandemic has accelerated trends that were already there. The polarization of international relations between China and the United States, technological advancement and digitization, and an erosion of the multilateral system of checks and balances. It has accelerated weapons such as disinformation or interference through cybersecurity. Europe has to redefine how it wants to face the geostrategic situation. We have to promote greater European strategic autonomy, beyond pure defense.

P. In Germany there was no confinement nor did economic activity stop altogether. There has also been a massive injection of public money to drive the recovery. Are you afraid that inequality between the countries of the European Union will increase after the pandemic?

R. There is a risk that the gap in the EU will increase, that convergence will stall. For those who have more fiscal space like Germany, it is much easier to face this situation than for those who had little fiscal space like Spain. That is why it was so important that there be a European response, a fund that would correct the possibility of fragmentation of the internal market beyond purely national responses. National plans are important, but so are European plans.

P. The European recovery plan showed political traction from the EU. What are the main obstacles to its implementation now? The situation has worsened again with the second wave.

R. We have also learned to keep spaces in our economy open. We are building confidence so that parts of the economy can continue to function. The most complicated part is tourism, but we must also give an answer to that until we find a vaccine, because we cannot close the service economy. In Spain the main thing now is a recovery plan with three vectors: digitization, decarbonization and inclusion. It is not about recovering the old, but about winning in modernization and competitiveness. That goes in parallel with the instrument for applying the fund, which is the budget. That is why the budget decision to make use of this funding is so important.

P. Where is Spain on the new global board? Are you afraid that the health situation has deteriorated the image of Spain abroad?

R. Spain has suffered the first impact of the crisis, first with Italy at the beginning and now with the outbreaks. If we see what is happening in Europe, Spain is not the exception, but the norm. There are outbreaks as a consequence of the opening of mobility.

P. But the figures are much higher in Spain than in other neighboring countries.

R. I don’t want to downplay flare-ups, but this wave is the norm and the important thing is to build trust through transparency.

P. He speaks of information exchange, but it is surprising that practices that have worked in other countries reach Spain with less force. Trackers, avoiding closed spaces… It seems that many months have been lost.

R. They have been applied in Spain, but not in all communities. As in Germany, they are autonomous competitions. There are communities that have applied them and have seen their infections increase. More than 70% are asymptomatic, which gives an idea of ​​the increase in tests.

P. Also in other countries they do more tests. In Germany last week they made almost a million. There are about 1,200 daily infections in a country of 83 million. In other words, the figures in Spain are very high.

R. In this new phase, we have to learn to live with infection rates that are going to increase, but we have to make sure that they are not going to become a health problem.

P. Does living together mean giving up confinement, looking for alternative measures?

R. Exact. We have learned that you can isolate a family, a neighborhood, a town, without isolating a country. We have found that more surgical measures can be done.

P. European populism rubs its hands waiting for the recession and the consequent collective frustration in order to obtain political gain. In Spain, the recession is shaping up to be particularly acute.

R. We will fight populism with concrete answers to the problems of citizens. That is why I find the position of some political parties in Spain so disappointing, even those that are supposed to be government parties like the Popular Party, investing a lot of time and effort in promoting populism instead of working to build common responses.

P. What do you mean?

R. Repeat slogans, make proclamations, repeat generalities. This is what we have seen during the construction of the European reconstruction plan, where we would have liked a little more support from the Popular Party to promote it, more than what we have seen, which has been almost bordering on the unfair in Brussels, questioning the proposals that It put Spain on the table and what we defended in a negotiation in which we played a lot. Not just Spain, but Europe.

Tension in the Mediterranean

P. The EU works to ease tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Is there a real danger of an armed conflict breaking out?

Reply. There is a real risk of confrontation in the eastern Mediterranean. It may not be an intended crash, but it can happen by accident.

P. They aspire to open a dialogue between Greece and Turkey. What steps are necessary to get there?

R. We think that unilateral gestures by Turkey should be paralyzed, including ships sent to carry out seismographic investigations, to generate a minimum of confidence and then start working on substantive issues that have to do with the delimitation of maritime spaces.

P. The Russian opponent Alexei Navalni lies in a hospital near this hotel allegedly poisoned. How does this alleged attack affect relations between Spain and Russia?

R. Spain’s position is the European position, that of seeking to manage our relations with an inevitable neighbor, which is Russia. There are areas in which we can promote cooperation such as Arctic management, climate change or protected areas in Antarctica and there must also be a clear response to those actions that we consider incompatible with good neighborliness. Now what we have is an analysis that says that the idea of ​​poisoning is gaining momentum, but now we must see the responsibility for the poisoning. If it were Russia’s responsibility, Europe could not remain unmoved.

P. President Vladimir Putin has mobilized special forces for a potential intervention. At the Berlin meeting they agreed on sanctions against Belarusian officials, but it does not seem that the pressure from the EU will take effect with a view to a possible transition.

R. This is not a European fight, it is a Belarusian fight for democracy and freedom. We are not in a situation in which Europe seeks to bring Belarus to the EU, to NATO, that is not the discussion. It is a support from Europe for the wishes of a large part of the population that seeks democracy and freedom.