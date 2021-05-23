A group of soldiers controls order on the Ceuta beach of El Tarajal last Tuesday. Marcos Moreno

”Spain never looked for this crisis, nor fed it. What we want is to leave it behind as soon as possible ”, reflects the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, in conversation with EL PAÍS, at the end of a week in which Spain has experienced its biggest clash with Morocco since the capture of the islet of Perejil, in 2002. “We are respectful in our relations with all countries, but we also ask that they be respectful with us,” he adds. It is aware that the crisis is far from over, although Spain has decided not to respond to the hostile gestures that arrive from the other side of the Strait and is not going to call its ambassador in Rabat for consultations, as Morocco has done with its representative in Madrid .

A human tide fell last Monday on Ceuta. First there were dozens of people. Then hundreds. After 36 hours, almost 8,000. Children, adolescents, entire families threw themselves into the sea to surround the breakwater that separates Morocco from the beach of El Tarajal, before the complacent gaze of its police and the alarm of the Spanish. At least two men drowned.

“It has gotten out of hand,” concludes a diplomat with good knowledge of the area. “What we have seen these days are not sub-Saharan Africans that Morocco was preventing from reaching Europe, but young Moroccans who risk their lives to leave their country, as if they were fleeing a war or a calamity.” Many of those who left when word spread that the pass was open, he adds, “were Moroccans who, after the closure of the border with Ceuta due to the covid a year ago, were left without sustenance.” Rabat has tried to counter the damage that these images have done to its international reputation by accusing the Spanish Police of mistreating immigrants, but the attempt is in vain: everyone could see what happened.

Shortly after the avalanche began on Monday, the Spanish authorities asked Rabat for an explanation, which replied with excuses. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita would later appeal to the “fatigue” of his guards after the three days of festivities that follow the breaking of the Ramadan fast. Against all evidence, the Spanish government was reluctant to blame the neighboring country, as if what was happening was the result of a meteorological phenomenon. Until he had no other choice.

A week earlier, on May 8, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry had already put its threat in writing: Spain should not “minimize the serious impact” on bilateral relations of the decision to host the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali. Rabat “took note” of Madrid’s “premeditated” decision not to inform him of it and would draw “all the consequences” of a gesture that he considered hostile, the note concluded.

The president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which does not recognize Spain, landed on April 18 at the Zaragoza base in a medicalized plane of the Presidency of Algeria, from where he was taken by ambulance to the San Pedro de Logroño hospital. Contrary to what Rabat maintains, Gali entered Spain with an Algerian diplomatic passport in his name, although he registered at the hospital under a false identity for security reasons.

The request to hospitalize Gali, 71, seriously ill with covid (he arrived intubated and on the verge of death) was transferred by the Algerian Foreign Minister, Saabri Boukadoum, to his Spanish counterpart. After consulting with La Moncloa, González Laya agreed to the request “for strictly humanitarian reasons”, despite the objections of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who warned of the consequences of an anger from Morocco for immigration control. The head of Defense, Margarita Robles, advised to notify Rabat beforehand.

That was the intention of the head of Spanish diplomacy, according to government sources, but the notice was delayed because Spain was then fighting for the EU not to include Morocco in its gray list of tax havens, by transposing the recent decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on countries with deficiencies in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing – which implied obstacles in access to credit institutions -, and he did not want to mix the two matters.

The Moroccan authorities considered it a “disloyalty” that Spain did not warn them that it had decided to host its greatest enemy – Rabat and the Polisario Front broke hostilities last November after a 30-year truce – and broke the trust between both parties. , which will be very difficult to rebuild. Madrid alleges that Morocco did not warn of decisions that affected Spain, such as the closure of commercial customs with Melilla, on July 31, 2018. “You cannot demand what you do not give.”

A man lies on the beach while the Army cordoned off the area, this Tuesday. Javier Bauluz

On April 22, four days after his arrival, the weekly Jeune Afrique revealed the hospitalization of the Polisario leader in Spain. For Moroccan espionage, which has its main objectives in Spain and Algeria, it was not difficult to find out. The Spanish secret service CNI did not even participate in the operation and was informed when the decision was made.

Two days later, Morocco summoned the Spanish ambassador to Rabat, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, to show his discomfort and ask for explanations that Spain offered with such profusion as little success. For three weeks, Rabat pondered when and where to give its response to Spain: after Ramadan in Ceuta, one of the “presidios”, as Rabat calls the two autonomous cities.

The Moroccan Prime Minister, Saadeddine El Othmani, said it last December: “The day will come when the Ceuta and Melilla dossier with Spain will have to be opened”, but “first we must definitively fix the Sahara issue, which is our priority absolute ”, he specified. Mohamed VI has never renounced the annexation of the two Spanish squares in North Africa, but he considers that this task does not correspond to his generation but to that of his son. His endeavor is to complete the work of his father, who won the war in Western Sahara and occupied most of the territory, but did not achieve international recognition for his conquest. That is the legacy with which the current King intends to go down in history.

The dream of Mohamed VI seemed within reach on December 10, when an ex-White House Donald Trump recognized the Moroccanness of the Sahara. As a bargaining chip, the establishment of relations with Israel. Almost anathema to someone who is not only a political but also a religious leader of Morocco.

Events were rushed. On January 10 – ten days before Biden took office – the United States ambassador in Rabat, David Fischer, visited Dajla, the former Villa Cisneros, for what was announced as the opening of the first American consulate in the Sahara and stayed on a formal visit. Those who have opened consulates in the former Spanish colony, since January 2020, are about twenty Arab and African countries (in addition to the very poor Haiti), most of which lack nationals in the territory and, therefore, clients for your consular services. According to the Algerian press, several of them have received in exchange commitments of large Moroccan investments in their territory.

The last major target in the race to secure international recognition for the annexation of the Sahara was the EU. And the suspect of acting as a Trojan horse from Morocco, France. On April 13, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, had to face the opening in Dakhla of a antenna of En Marcha, President Macron’s party. “It is a local initiative that I regret and that does not change the position of France on a very sensitive issue at all,” he apologized.

The stone that Morocco stumbled on was Germany. Last December 22, the German ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen called a meeting of the Security Council (of which he was a part in the 2019-20 biennium) and ugly “the American friends” who had breached their obligation to address the Sahara conflict “within the framework of international legality”. Wielding confused grievances, Morocco last March cut off collaboration with the German Embassy in Rabat and in May called its ambassador in Berlin for consultations.

Spain was kept out of the conflict until the arrival of Gali put it sick and kick. The argument that humanitarian reception is accepted practice by the international community (the dictator Mobutu of the Congo died of cancer in Morocco) did not convince Rabat, which sought to separate the supposedly hostile European countries from the others and from the EU institutions .

Since the crisis broke out, there has been no high-level communication between Spain and Morocco, diplomatic sources acknowledge, beyond the interview that González Laya had with Ambassador Benyaich on Tuesday before he left Spain. On the other hand, Rabat keeps the lines open with the EU and both the Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, spoke with Burita starting on Wednesday. Both transmitted, according to the sources consulted, “a strong message” of support for Spain and made it clear that immigration control is a matter of “maximum sensitivity and priority” for the EU.

After ending what was intended to be a show of force in Ceuta, Morocco has changed its tactic and now its objective is to determine the future of Gali, summoned on June 1 by the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz to testify as accused by Both complaints in which he is accused of illegal detention, torture or genocide against Sahrawi dissidents.

Ambassador Benyaich read a statement to the press on Friday in which she assured that the appearance of the Polisario leader before Pedraz will be “a test for the independence of the Spanish Justice”, in which she said she fully trusts, and a test to know if Spain “chooses to strengthen relations with Morocco or prefers to collaborate with its enemies.” The diplomat did not make it clear if what Rabat wants is only for Gali to come to testify or for the judge to take action against him.

“We would not like to think that Rabat conditions the normalization of relations to something that is not in the hands of the Government,” diplomatic sources allege, recalling that the separation of powers governs in Spain.

When it authorized his transfer, the Government warned Algeria of the existence of complaints against Gali and that he would not enjoy any type of immunity from the courts. Pedraz has so far refused to order precautionary measures against him, but could do so when he takes a statement. On the contrary, if Gali left Spain without testifying before the judge, he could issue an arrest warrant through Interpol that would weigh like a sword of Damocles on his head for years to come. “It is not up to us to decide on that”, state government sources, “our commitment was to cure him. The issues that he has with Justice must be resolved by him ”.

A senior Moroccan foreign official assured yesterday that “four generals from a Maghreb country” (Algeria) would be accomplices of Gali’s transfer to Spain and announced that the secret services of Rabat, “among the most effective” in the world, would reveal “more details in an opportune moment”. In reality, the Polisario leader arrived on an official plane, not with the support of four generals, but of the Algerian state itself. And that has not been discovered by Moroccan espionage but is in the public domain.