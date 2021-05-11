In full escalation of tension between Israelis and Palestinians, which this Monday culminated in the bombing of Gaza that left 24 dead, including 9 children, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, has dismissed the Consul General of Spain in Jerusalem, Ignacio García-Valdecasas, as confirmed by sources from the Spanish diplomatic service. The official reason given is “loss of confidence.”

The minister explained that García-Valdecasas will continue in his post for another month and that “the process will soon begin” to appoint his replacement. While this occurs, the Consulate General will remain in the hands of the two deputy consuls, Sofía Ruiz del Árbol and Paloma Serrano.

González Laya, however, has not given any official reason to justify the decision. He has only limited himself to defending that “all the established procedures have been followed” and has stressed that these are not “arbitrary or lightly” decisions, but are taken when they have to be taken.

According to the website ‘The Diplomat’, the minister’s decision was due to an internal investigation that accepted the accusations of mistreatment made against García-Valdecasas by some of his subordinates at the consulate, something that the consul himself has rejected.

García-Valdecasas, 67, was appointed to the post in April 2019. Previously, he had served as ambassador to Paraguay and Cyprus, as number two of the Spanish Embassy in Moscow, consul general in Cape Town (South Africa) and senior position of ‘Marca España’.