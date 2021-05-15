The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, this Saturday reviewed the main lines of the future strategy of consular action for Spanish diplomacy. In his opinion, it must go through negotiation and dialogue through the European Union because, he considers, “Spain is too small.”

This was stated during his speech at the event organized by the PSOE at the Ferraz headquarters ‘Dialogues 40 Congress’, dedicated to the day of Europe under the title ‘Spain in Europe and in the world’. The minister is committed to ending the conflicts in the world so that all populations can “live in peace and security.”

At this point, he gave the example of the conflict between Israel and Palestine: “Some thought that it was enough to improve Israel’s relations with its neighbors, it is very important that they improve but that is not enough, there is a conflict and we have to resolve it through dialogue. and negotiation ».

Gónzalez-Laya believes that during the pandemic “two extremes” of governance have been seen in the world, an authoritarian model based on the fact that to govern it is necessary to “end the freedoms of citizens and that the State decides and prohibits”; and another extreme that defended that the crisis “could only be managed with a selfish, liberticidal individualism, with the idea of ​​the individual above all else.”

The minister also referred to the policies being carried out by the president of the United States, Joe Biden. “Biden is saying that it is not a question of raising or lowering taxes, but that those who earn more have to pay more or technology companies have to pay more. We have to continue insisting on tax justice without our rings falling off, “he said.

Policies that he compared with what, as he assured, “the PSOE has been claiming for decades and what the Government is practicing.”