Venezuelan opposition leader speaks at rally in capital Caracas against Nicolás Maduro’s declaration of re-election

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina spoke this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) during an event in Caracas against the declaration of re-election of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).“Edmundo González is the elected president and our Venezuelan flag is the symbol of freedom”he stated.

The events were called by Corina on Friday (2 August), the same day that the CNE (National Electoral Council) gave victory to the president with 51.95% of the votes against 43.18% for Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). The opposition contests the result of the Venezuelan body.

After the mobilization began, Corina climbed into a sound truck to make statements to the participants. She told those present that she would not give up her right to peacefully protest.

“The people are with us. Be convinced that this is above us. It is a fight for good, for human dignity. We continue with firmness, resilience, and confidence. We are united and we know what we have to do.”he said.

“We have never been as strong as we are today and the regime has never been as weak as it is today. They have lost all legitimacy, the world knows that.” […] July 28th [dia da eleição] marks a milestone from which the transition to democracy in Venezuela began”he stated.

The country is facing a period of heightened tension due to questions about the transparency and legitimacy of the election, raised by both the opposition and the international community.

Live broadcasts of the protests show people gathered in the streets and squares of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, waving Venezuelan flags. A caravan can also be seen crossing the street.

Watch (2min41s):

Earlier this week, other demonstrations were held in the country, also to challenge Maduro’s self-proclamation as re-elected president. The demonstrations, however, resulted in at least 16 deaths, according to the opposition leader. Maria Corína also said that another 177 people had been arrested and 11 were missing.