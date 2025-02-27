This Saturday at 4:15 PM Ray Vallecanosixth in the classification with 35 points, will face the Sevillewhich is eleventh with three points less, in the 26th match of the day. The arbitration team that will supervise the meeting has already been designated, always relevant news for the management of the commitment itself.

So things, the Technical Referee Committee (CTA) has designated A. Pablo González Fuertes as the main referee of the next party of the Sevillists, while in the VAR room the collegiate will be Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez, from the Tenerife committee.

It should be added that González Fuertes has already directed the Hispanics In this season in the Copa del Rey, in addition to other background, including the defeat in Montilivi against Girona last campaign, as well as the draw against Espanyol and a victory against the Perico team in the 2021-2022 season.

After the tie in extremis signed last weekend against Mallorca at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, this meeting will be crucial for Sevilla, which seeks to improve positions in the table and approach the fight for European competitions, a complicated goal, but which, according to García Pimienta, know how to reach as long as the team does not manage to disinfate as it happened in that last date held in nerve.