Venezuelan leader Edmundo González Urrutia made an appeal on Tuesday (10) to the international community to redouble its efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, and assured that the fight for recognition of the opposition’s victory in the South American country “will continue until the end.”

González’s message was read by his daughter, Carolina, during the demonstration of Venezuelan opponents that took place this Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Spanish Congress, where a proposal by right-wing parties to recognize the former presidential candidate as president-elect of Venezuela is being debated.

González, who arrived in Madrid on Sunday to request political asylum in Spain, highlighted in his message the “unbreakable commitment” he made in the July 28 elections and insisted that his fight, together with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, “will continue until the end.”

“I thank the Spanish government for giving me support,” the message added, in which it calls on “the international community to redouble its efforts in favor of the restoration of democracy and freedom in Venezuela.”

“The will of the people must be respected and we will ensure that it is respected,” he insisted. “Do not be discouraged, I will not disappoint you.”

Hundreds of Venezuelan opponents gathered today in front of the Spanish Congress, where a proposal was being debated urging the socialist Executive of Pedro Sánchez to recognize González Urrutia as the winner of the Venezuelan elections.

Although the non-legislative proposal that is being debated – and which is expected to be approved – has no legal significance, it has significance for the purposes of parliamentary recognition, since it obliges Congress to take a position and in this case it is a fundamental issue in the current political debate.

The demonstration held today also called for an end to dictator Nicolás Maduro’s repression of protests, the release of political prisoners and that contributions be made for the personal security of Machado and González, while also requesting that the Spanish Executive lead the recognition of the opponent in European institutions, with the aim of him taking office as president of Venezuela on January 10, 2025.