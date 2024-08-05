In a letter released on Monday (5), opposition candidate Edmundo González (who identified himself as president-elect in the message) and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado asked that he be proclaimed the winner of the July 28 presidential election and that the armed forces and police “stand by the Venezuelan people.”

Since the beginning of last week, security forces have arrested, attacked and even killed participants in protests contesting the official results of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which gave victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In the letter, González and Machado reiterated that the opposition won. “We obtained 67% of the votes, while Nicolás Maduro obtained 30%. This is the expression of the will of the people. We won in every state in the country and in almost every municipality,” they wrote.

“However, Maduro refuses to acknowledge that he was defeated throughout the country and, in the face of legitimate protests, he has launched a brutal offensive against democratic leaders, prosecutors, poll workers and even ordinary citizens, with the absurd purpose of wanting to hide the truth and, at the same time, trying to corner the winners,” said González and Machado.

Both appealed “to the conscience of the military and police to stand by the people and their own families” and said they were not “enemies” of the security forces.

“Members of the Armed Forces and police forces, fulfill your institutional duties, do not repress the people, support them,” they asked.

“The new government of the Republic, democratically elected by the Venezuelan people, offers guarantees to those who fulfill their constitutional duty. Likewise, it emphasizes that there will be no impunity. This is a commitment that we have made to each and every Venezuelan,” said the opposition, who called for Edmundo González to be proclaimed president-elect “immediately.”