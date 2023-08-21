Correísta Luisa González and businessman Daniel Noboa went to the second round of the extraordinary presidential elections in Ecuador.

With 76.78 percent of the votes counted, González, the candidate of the Citizen Revolution, the political movement led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), had 33.2 percent of the votes, while Noboa, who is a candidate for the ADN alliance, added 24.05 percent.

At the close of this edition, the electoral authority announced that a ballot on October 15 will define who will be the new president, although it did not identify the candidates in dispute. In third place was the assassinated candidate Fernando Villavicencio, with 16.35 percent of the votes, which was added to Christian Zurita, his journalistic investigative colleague who decided to assume the candidacy after the crime perpetrated on August 9 by alleged Colombian hitmen. .

Former legionary and security specialist businessman Jan Topic (14.64 percent) was fourth, followed in fifth position by former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner (7.17 percent) and in sixth place by indigenous environmentalist Yaku Pérez (3.8 percent). ).

The businessman Xavier Hervas appears in seventh place (0.48 percent) and in last place is the independent lawyer Bolívar Armijos (0.34 percent).

The winner of the second round, which will take place on October 15, will succeed the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, to complete his 2021-2025 term, interrupted by the head of state last May by invoking the constitutional mechanism of the ” cross death”.

In this way, the president himself dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to vote on his dismissal as the last step in a political trial where the opposition had accused him of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement), a charge that he he denies and rejects, and forced the calling of these extraordinary elections.

Christian Zurita votes in Ecuador.

More than 13.4 million Ecuadorians were summoned yesterday to the polls to elect the new ruler and the 137 new members of the Assembly, in addition to two environmental consultations to prohibit oil and mining, respectively, in both natural areas.

The elections took place without major incidents and had a turnout of 82.26 percent, in the midst of a state of emergency decreed by the Government after the murder of Villavicencio to reinforce the custody and security of the voting centers with the Police and the Armed Forces.

The process was carried out in the midst of the worst security crisis in the country, due to a wave of violence that the authorities attribute to organized crime and drug trafficking and that has caused homicides to go from 5.8 to 25.32 in five years. per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the highest figure in its history.

The candidates voted protected by strong security schemes, while the military and police searched people at the entrance to the polling stations.

Voting juries count the votes after the closure of polling stations after a day of local elections and constitutional referendum in Ecuador.

The once peaceful South American country has become in recent years a center of operations for foreign and local drug cartels that impose a regime of terror with killings, kidnappings and extortion.



“In Ecuador, threats emerge mainly from actors outside the political system, such as mafias and organized crime and drug trafficking cartels. We will have to see what effects this climate of insecurity, violence and impunity will have on the results,” Daniel Zovatto, Idea’s regional director, explained to EL TIEMPO, who stressed that the country is on the brink of becoming a “failed state” or a a narco-state.

Violence in Ecuador has escalated to alarming levels, with drug crime factions trying to infiltrate politics and executing politicians.



Added to the violence is an institutional crisis that has kept the country without Congress for three months, when the unpopular President Guillermo Lasso decided to dissolve it and call early elections to avoid impeachment in a political trial for corruption.

“Ecuadorians are going to vote with three feelings: fear of insecurity (…), pessimism regarding the economic situation and distrust of the political class,” explained Santiago Cahuasquí, a political scientist at the SEK International University.

However, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, confirmed that “the day was carried out with absolute normality, without incidence of violence.”

Of course, he denounced that the voting system abroad suffered cyberattacks from several countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and China.



Atamaint attributed to this cause the problems that Ecuadorians abroad have denounced in exercising their right to vote. However, the authority clarified that “the votes consigned (abroad) have not been violated,” although it did not refer to the series of complaints from Ecuadorian emigrants who complained about not having been able to vote.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

