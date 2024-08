The candidate of Venezuela’s largest opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, rejected this Thursday (22) the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that confirmed the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections.

“Sovereignty resides in an untransferable manner in the people. The organs of the State emanate from popular sovereignty and are subject to it. They will not usurp the truth,” wrote the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), considered the winner of the elections by several national and international organizations.

The TSJ took on the “validation” of the election results, at the request of Maduro, who filed an appeal for amparo that was never made public and for which the ten former presidential candidates were summoned to the court, although González refused to appear, considering that verification is not the responsibility of the legal body, but rather of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The Electoral Jump of the TSJ validated “the results of the presidential election of the 28th released by the CNE”, said today to high-ranking State authorities and diplomatic representatives the president of the Supreme Court, the Chavista Caryslia Rodríguez, who led the judicial expertise.

The Supreme Court’s decision was what González and other opponents expected, as they consider the court to be “biased”, contrary to what Maduro claims, who defends its impartiality.

Hours before the sentence was handed down, the PUD candidate had warned that the court decision “will only worsen the crisis” that the country is going through after the questionable victory that the electoral body granted to Maduro.

Likewise, the opponent said that Venezuelans are not willing to “give up their freedom” or the “right to change in peace to live better” after the presidential elections, which the PUD indicated that its candidate won, according to 83.5% of the records it collected through inspectors and members of the polling stations, documents that the government describes as “false”.