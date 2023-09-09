The incidence of gonorrhea has increased dramatically. The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) warned last June of the rebound in heterosexual people in Europe, mainly in young people, and above all, since last year. The Region of Murcia also follows this upward trend, with a greater record of cases in users between the ages of 20 and 24.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that is caused by the bacteria Neisseria Gonorrhoeae. This is spread when a person who has it has sexual relations with another without using a condom. Its transmission can also occur through oral sex.

Symptoms



The Ministry of Health reports that more than 50% of women and 10% of men who contract this STI do not present any symptoms, which can lead to future complications if specific treatment is not received. Those who do perceive certain discomforts or ailments develop them between 2 and 7 days from the contact.

Signs that raise suspicion in women include a change in color, smell or quantity in vaginal discharge, bleeding between menstrual cycles, discomfort when urinating and discomfort in the lower abdomen. As for men, they experience pain in the testicles, discharge from the end of the penis or a burning sensation when urinating.

For diagnosis, the doctor requests a sample from the genital, pharyngeal or anal area, depending on the case. Among the complementary tests for its detection is urinalysis. Likewise, in order to verify that the patient has not contracted other infections, such as syphilis, the affected person must undergo other tests.

Salud emphasizes the need to receive specific treatment, since if not, the infection could spread to other areas and lead to long-term health problems. Thus, women could develop pelvic inflammation, infertility or ectopic pregnancy. For their part, men could suffer from a painful infection in the testicle area.

Prevention



The safest way not to get infected is by using preservation. However, when a person becomes infected, it is vitally important that they stop sexual activity until they have completed the corresponding treatment and do not present any symptoms, since it could be transmitted, even using a condom. Pregnant women who have this STI could also pass it on to their child during childbirth.

Health authorities insist on going to the health center if you suspect you have gonococcal infection, since a large part of users, since they do not present symptoms, consider that they have not been infected by a person who does have this STI. Likewise, anyone who becomes infected must notify their partner or the people with whom they have had any sexual contact.