Boom in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Europe. The ECDC, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, notes “a worrying increase in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia”. The latest annual epidemiological reports on the trend of STIs in the European Union/European Economic Area indicate that “In 2022, the number of reported infections saw significant growth compared to the previous year, with a 48% increase in gonorrhea cases, a 34% increase in syphilis cases and a 16% increase in chlamydia cases.“. Furthermore, “cases of venereal lymphogranuloma and congenital syphilis, transmitted “from mother to fetus”, have also increased significantly. Trends which experts say highlight “the urgent need for immediate action to prevent further spread and mitigate the impact of STIs on public health”.

“Face The substantial increase in STI cases requires urgent attention and concerted efforts“, declares the director of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon. “Testing, treatment and prevention are at the center of any long-term strategy”, she underlines, listing “the priorities” for the fight against STIs: “Educating about sexual health, extending sexual access to tests and therapeutic services, combat the stigma associated” with these infections. “Education and awareness initiatives – warns Ammon – are fundamental to allow people to make informed choices about their sexual health. Promoting condom use and encouraging an open dialogue about sexually transmitted diseases can help reduce the rate of transmission.”

The ECDC recalls that, “Although infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are treatable, they can still lead to serious complications if left untreated”. Possible risks include “pelvic inflammatory disease or chronic pain.” Not only that: “Chlamydia and gonorrhea can lead to sterility, while syphilis can cause neurological and cardiovascular problems. Untreated syphilis during pregnancy can cause” serious consequences in the unborn child.