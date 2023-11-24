The number of people suffering from the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhea has recently increased worldwide. Initial data on a new antibiotic is promising: it is also effective against multi-resistant germs.

DGonorrhea, commonly known as gonorrhea, is becoming increasingly difficult to treat. The causative agent of this sexually transmitted disease, the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, has developed resistance to most antibiotics. This is worrying because the number of infected people worldwide has increased noticeably.

Gonorrhea has also been on the rise in Germany for several years. Exact statistics are missing. The situation in Saxony, the only federal state with an obligation to report gonorrhea, gives an idea of ​​the magnitude. Here, the infection rate increased tenfold between 2001 and 2019 – from just under two to around twenty cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. The insidious thing about gonorrhea is that it often has no symptoms and can therefore be passed on unnoticed. Its health consequences can also be significant. It is associated with a fivefold increased risk of HIV infection, can lead to infertility and cause serious infections and even sepsis.