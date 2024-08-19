Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 19:11

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, questioned, in the Supreme Federal Court, parts of a law from Rio Grande do Sul that allow money from a fund created to rebuild Rio Grande do Sul after the rains that devastated the state to be transferred to private funds. According to the head of the Federal Public Ministry, there is a risk of “improper use of public funds”.

THE State asked for a statement from the government of Rio Grande do Sul. The space is open.

Gonet is asking the Supreme Court to immediately suspend the disputed provisions, that is, to prevent any transfers from the Rio Grande Plan Fund (Funrigs) to private funds. His assessment is that parts of Law 16.134/24 violate the principles of administrative probity, morality and impartiality.

The main point of questioning by the Attorney General’s Office is the fact that the law leaves a loophole for the contracting of works and services by the manager of the private fund, without a bidding process. Gonet sees harm to transparency, publicity and monitoring of the application of resources from deferred state debts in actions to confront and mitigate the public climate disaster.

The PGR’s action was filed following a representation by ten federal prosecutors from Rio Grande do Sul. The group argues that “outsourcing the decision-making process to a private manager implies the weakening of the State’s constitutional powers.”

Prosecutors claim that the managers were not elected to implement public policies.

The law in question created the Rio Grande Plan – the State of Rio Grande do Sul’s Climate Reconstruction, Adaptation and Resilience Program – and the Rio Grande Plan Fund (Funrigs), which receive public and private donations and must be approved by the State Audit Court and a council appointed by the state government.

The rule was issued based on a federal law that authorizes the postponement of payment of RS’s debt to the Union due to the public calamity in the state. This law, in turn, establishes that a public fund must be created to receive the money equivalent to the postponed debt and that the resources can only be used for the reconstruction of the state.

Gonet considers that the RS law violates federal law, which provides for the express allocation of funds to a specific public fund.

THE GOVERNMENT OF RIO GRANDE DO SUL HAS THE FLOOR

THE State requested a statement from the government of Rio Grande do Sul, but had not received a response by the time this text was published. The space is open ([email protected]).