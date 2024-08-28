Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 20:09

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) filed a lawsuit this Wednesday, the 28th, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to force parties to invest in the campaigns of black and brown candidates in the same proportion as their candidacies, as long as a minimum of 30% of the party’s total resources is observed.

A constitutional amendment enacted last week reserves 30% of party and campaign funds for black and brown candidates. According to the text, investments can be made “in the constituencies that best serve the party’s interests and strategies.”

It was in this same amendment, which became known as the Amnesty PEC, that Congress forgave parties’ fines for failing to comply with quotas in previous elections.

Attorney General Paulo Gonet considers the new rule ambiguous. For the Attorney General, as approved by Congress, the amendment allows for investments to be capped at 30% – as if this were a fixed percentage to be met by the parties and not a minimum.

“The limitation of the percentage, because it implies disregard for the proportionality factor, is, in reality, an element that induces discrimination”, warns the attorney general.

Gonet argues that the percentage should be proportional to the total number of black and mixed-race candidates in the party, as long as the minimum of 30% is observed.

“It is clear that, if the party has more than 30% black candidates, it will have to allocate resources to them proportionally corresponding to surpassing this mark.”

The PGR requests a preliminary decision on an urgent basis, given the “extreme proximity of the elections”.

The process was distributed to the office of Minister Cristiano Zanin, who has not yet dispatched it.