Decision of Lula’s nominee to the PGR comes 4 days after meeting with Mecias de Jesus and benefits the senator’s political group in RR

The interim electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet, issued on Monday (Dec 4, 2023) a favorable opinion to the Republicans in an electoral action by the party’s directory in Roraima. The demonstration benefits the senator’s political allies Mecias of Jesus (Republicanos-RR), with whom Gonet met 4 days earlier. O Power360 had access to the opinion. Here’s the complete (PDF – 164 kB).

The meeting was part of Gonet’s marathon journey to the Attorney General’s Office. He was appointed to the position by Lula on November 27th. Since November 29th, the prosecutor has been visiting senators’ offices in search of support for his hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), scheduled for December 13th.

The action filed by the Republicans of Roraima –whose president is Senator Mecias de Jesus– aims to revoke the mandate of Adjalma Gonçalves (Solidariedade-RR), councilor in Boa Vista, capital of the State.

Gonçalves occupies a position that belongs to the Republicans, the party for which he ran in the 2020 elections, but was not elected. He became a substitute Gabriel Mota (Republicanos-RR), but joined Pros (now incorporated into Solidariedade) in 2022 to run for state deputy.

When Gabriel Mota left his position at Boa Vista City Council to replace Jonathan de Jesus –son of Mecias de Jesus and today minister of the TCU (Federal Audit Court)– in the Chamber of Deputies, Adjalma Gonçalves took office.

The Republicans then asked the Electoral Court to revoke him, alleging that the position belonged to the party and not to Gonçalves.

In her defense, Adjalma Gonçalves said that she left the party because she suffered political persecution – one of the conditions provided for by law that allows the change of party without losing her mandate.

He claimed that he was fired from a commissioned position at Caer (Companhia de Águas e Esgotos de Roraima) in 2022 due to pressure from the Republican state directory and who was prevented from running for a state deputy position by the party.

The TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of Roraima understood that the councilor did not commit any irregularities by joining the Pros and kept him in office. The Republicans then appealed to the Superior Electoral Court, which will analyze the case.

WHAT GONET SAID

In his opinion, Paulo Gonet stated that “no evidence was presented that the dismissal was due to lack of prestige or persecution, nor that the parliamentarian had his activities prevented or limited within the party sphere”.

He also highlighted that the witnesses indicated by Adjalma in the case “they did not directly witness any segregation act” and that there would be “fragility” of the testimonial evidence. Therefore, he understood that Adjalma Gonçalves’ position should go to the Republicans.

The opinion of the Electoral Attorney General’s Office may be used by the case’s rapporteur at the TSE, Minister Raul Araújo, to support his vote, but the issue will still need to be analyzed in court.

WHAT MECIAS SAYS ABOUT JESUS

In a note sent to Power360the senator said he was “practice” senators receive nominees for positions that require evaluation by the Upper House so that they can present their CVs and “Show off your skills”. He denied, however, that he had discussed “partisan matters” with Paulo Gonet.

“As a member of the Constitution and Justice Commission, the commission responsible for the hearings, Senator Mecias de Jesus welcomes everyone and focuses on analyzing the nominee’s trajectory. At the time, they did not deal with party matters”he said.

Regarding the action of the Roraima Republicans, the senator stated that Gonet’s opinion “follows the same line” of the opinion issued by the Public Electoral Ministry of Roraima, which also spoke out for the impeachment of Adjalma Gonçalves. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 172 kB).