“At 77, I’m not going to start being a delinquent”, jokes Bernard Loup, the president of the Collectif pour le Triangle de Gonesse. He is due to appear on February 17 before the Pontoise court (Val-d’Oise). Valérie Pécresse, the president (Libres!) Of the region, asked the courts to “Order his immediate and immediate expulsion” of land belonging to the Île-de-France land establishment. This corner of the Triangle, suspended since the abandonment of the EuropaCity mega-shopping center project, has been occupied by a ZAD since February 7. Activists are fighting against the construction of a “Station in the open fields”, of the future line 17 of the Grand Paris Express super metro. “We are not against line 17, but against this station which will artificialise fertile land”, explains Bernard Loup who supports the ZAD without having created it. A support rally was scheduled for 9 a.m. in front of the Pontoise court. P. of Q.