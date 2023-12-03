The successful series of Netflix ‘Obliterated’ managed to gain millions of followers in its first season. This caused its creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, to plan to record their sequel and evaluate which would be the next city for filming. Although there is no confirmed date, they commented on their interest during an interview for the American media Inverse.

These statements have generated expectations in his fans of Latin Americawho hope that the special team can take one of the Spanish-speaking countries as their next mission and fun destination.

What could be the cities for the second season?

The second season has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, that is an answer that even the creators themselves would be waiting for. But what they commented, to the joy of Brazilian fans, is that the next city could be Rio de Janeiro. However, this is one of the various proposals they gave in the interview. They also evaluate recording in Miami, United States; Ibiza, in the Spanish archipelago; and Cabo, in Mexico.

What did the creators say about the requirements of the upcoming city?

What they expressed Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, also creators of the famous ‘Cobra Kai’ series, is that the next destination must meet some requirements for it to follow the story line. “If there’s demand, we’ll certainly look for the next party town where our team can get into mischief and have another adventure,” Jon Hurwitz said.

‘Gone to dust’ Netflix series is looking for its next city to film a sequel. Photo: Netflix.

While Hayden Schlossberg said that the next city must have availability to film action scenes and made reference to ‘The White Lotus’, an HBO action-drama series. In Heald’s case, he wasn’t too concerned about the location. “We’re open-minded to being flown in like a five-star hotel,” he said.