End of search for Antonella Di Massa, the missing 51-year-old: the correspondents of Chi l'ha Visto? they would find his body

Unfortunately, the mysterious disappearance of the 51-year-old ended in the worst possible way Antonella Di Massa. One of the programme's correspondents Who has seen?which deals with missing persons, would have found his body, a few hundred meters from where they found his car.

In recent days, many officers have intervened to find the woman, but it was only late in the morning today that the sad epilogue of the story. Last week, her daughter and her husband made desperate appeals to the program, with the hope of being able to hug her again.

Antonella Di Massa appears to have disappeared on the day of Saturday 17 February. That morning, as usual, she went out with her mother to do the shopping. Shortly after, however, she returned home which is located in the municipality of Casamicciola and finally she came out again. With her car she went to the Succhivo area, which is located in Serrara Fontana.

The family obviously didn't know about it. For now they have tried to contact her, but since his phone was turned off, they decided to file a missing person's report. The officers managed to find her several hours later Fiat Pandawith all his personal effects inside, including his own telephone.

The discovery of the body of Antonella Di Massa

CREDIT: CH DRONE

However, the sad epilogue of the story arrived late this morning, Wednesday 28 January. The correspondents of Chi l'ha Visto?, who arrived on site to investigate the case, found the woman's body. From what they say, yes found in Succhivo, a hamlet of Serrara Fontana. On the broadcast's social media, when announcing the news, they wrote: