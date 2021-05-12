Within days of launching the so-called Gondolas Law, the national government set the parameters to establish the products of lower price as well as its location in the public stalls.

According to Resolution 485/2021 of the Secretary of Internal Trade, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, it was established that the lowest priced product will be understood to be those that, according to the unit of measurement, have the lowest list value offered to the final consumer on a non-transitory basis.

The measure was known when there are less than three days left for the debut of the regulation in supermarkets, since this 15 th of May, is the deadline for the gondolas to be reorganized in accordance with the provisions of the legislation sanctioned in 2020.

In the fundamentals, the Government stressed that with this rule it seeks to contribute to the price of food, beverages, hygiene and home cleaning products being “transparent and competitive”, for the benefit of consumers.

It also seeks to maintain harmony and balance between economic operators reached by law, in order to prevent them from engaging in commercial practices that cause market distortions.

But the measure seeks to open the door to products made by SMEs and that until now were marginalized by large chains.

The truth is that supermarkets with a surface area of ​​more than 800 square meters had to reform their spaces to put the rule into practice and avoid penalties.

This is because the law established a series of product display rules that must be complied with in the gondolas.

In this sense, it was established that the products included in the Gondolas Law must have a border perpendicular to the shelf with a prominent character that contains the legend “Lower price per unit of measure”.

The regulations also have a criterion for displaying and grouping products of the same category on a vertical basis, considering for this purpose the location of the lowest priced products on the middle shelf of the gondola and equidistant from its ends.

The penalties provided for those who do not comply with these regulations are those provided in the Supply Law, as specified by the Ministry of Internal Trade, which heads Paula Spanish.

The law establishes that in the exhibitors that are attached to the cash desk where it is charged, 50% of the space must be occupied by products of national micro and small companies, cooperatives and mutuals.

There must be at least five different suppliers for each category of products and that none exceed 30% of the exhibition space in gondolas and that for each category there is at least 25% of space in gondolas for micro and small companies.

Supermarkets must contemplate different terms and conditions for contracting the different suppliers depending on whether they are SMEs or sectors of the popular economy.

In addition, they may not demand contributions or financial advances from suppliers or impose on them the delivery of merchandise free of charge or below the cost of provision as a condition to display the products.

GRB