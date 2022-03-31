Home page world

On the Vienna Prater in Austria’s capital: A gondola of the “Olympia Looping” caused the accident. © Robert Kalb / Imago

A terrible gondola accident occurred on the Wiener Prater in Austria. A woman died in the process.

Vienna – Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday (March 29) there was a fatal accident on the Vienna Prater. A woman was trapped by a gondola at the “Olympia Looping” attraction and died on the spot.

The Prater accident: The young employee was brand new at the “Olympia Looping” ride

Again courier reported, the 31-year-old woman was an employee of the ride. The “Olympia Looping” only came to Austria this spring on the Vienna Prater. The attraction on the Prater has been in operation since February 14, 2022. The fatal accident happened just a month and a half later.

The gondola accident: a gondola hit the young employee at 100 km/h

The gondola of the roller coaster hit the young employee yesterday evening, how Salzburg24.at indicates. The woman was reported by Salzburg24.at was trapped by the gondola after the impact and succumbed to her severe head injuries on the spot. The exact processes or the cause of the accident are not yet known Kleinezeitung.at at. In particular, it is unclear why the woman went onto the road or into the danger area.

The “Olympia Looping” was inaugurated in 1989 at the Munich Oktoberfest

Before the Olympia Looping was set up in the Prater in spring, the world’s largest transportable roller coaster (with a length of 1,250 meters) was already in use at numerous other locations. The railway was opened in 1989 at the Munich Oktoberfest. With its five loops, it was one of the main attractions at every folk festival.

The ride had already stopped at the Wiesn in 2008, but nobody was injured at the time

Years ago, the emergency services had to move in because of the attraction: in 2008, more than 20 people were rescued by the fire brigade at the Munich Oktoberfest after the roller coaster with them on board stopped 30 meters above the ground. However, nobody was injured in this incident.