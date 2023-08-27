Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Mountain rescuers rappel down to the gondolas. © Mountain Rescue Kitzbühel/Facebook

In the posh holiday resort of Kitzbühel, 15 holidaymakers were stuck in the Hornbahn gondolas after a technical defect. The fire brigade and mountain rescue team had to use their entire repertoire to save the trapped people.

Kitzbühel – The Hornbahnen in the sophisticated holiday resort of Kitzbühel in Tyrol (Austria) offer holidaymakers the opportunity to travel up to an altitude of 1966 meters on the Kitzbühler Horn. You have to change trains twice. On Saturday there was a technical defect in the lower track, which leads to the middle station, which stopped the system.

Guests were stuck at dizzying heights

What exactly happened is not reported by the Tyrol police. In any case, 15 guests were stuck in the gondolas, which floated high above the ground, including four small children and a dog. Running the train empty with the emergency drive, which can be operated with a generator in the event of a power failure, was not possible. The guests were stuck in the gondolas at dizzying heights.

For the Kitzbühel fire brigade and the mountain rescue service, this was the beginning of an unusual mission. The fire brigade came with a ladder truck to rescue the trapped tourists from the lower gondolas. At the same time, the mountain rescuers abseiled from the middle station and the masts of the Hornbahn to the upper gondolas in order to lower the trapped people to the ground. Baby carriages were also lowered to the ground.

Strollers were also roped down

The challenge was the evacuation of a 49-year-old woman with acute circulatory problems. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. A total of over 80 members of the Kitzbühel volunteer fire brigade, the Kitzbühel Mountain Rescue Service, Kirchberg in Tirol, Jochberg and St. Johann in Tirol, the rescue service, the police and the rescue helicopter were deployed.

According to ORF, the Hornbahn was back in operation on Sunday, August 27th. The Bergbahnen Kitzbühel could not be reached for a statement.

