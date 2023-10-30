Home page World

In a gondola accident in Austria, a total of 27 people had to be evacuated from dizzy heights. The operation of the partial system is stopped.

Obertraun – Whether for hiking in summer or skiing in winter, cable cars are used extensively by mountain sports lovers. But time and again such mountain railways get stuck at dizzying heights and the occupants have to be rescued. In addition, a chair recently came loose from a cable car, causing a Bavarian vacationer to fall into the depths. On Sunday afternoon (October 29th), the Dachstein Krippenstein cable car in Obertraun, Upper Austria, stopped in the third section. A total of 27 people had to be evacuated. A day later the cable car was still standing still.

Austria: Two gondolas get stuck, passengers have to be evacuated

The Mountain rescue Obertraun informs about yesterday’s operation on its website. Accordingly, two gondolas with a total of 27 passengers got stuck. An evacuation, including people being rappelled down, then became necessary. In addition to the 14 emergency services who came to the scene of the accident on quad bikes and a cable car, the Alpine police from Linz were present, as was a car driver and cable car employees.

The emergency services rappelled the affected people down a full 35 meters. One hour and 36 minutes after the alarm was received, all passengers had been roped off. They were then brought unharmed back to the mountain station, from where they could be brought down using sections one and two of the Krippenstein cable car.

Gondola breakdown in Austria: The cause is said to be a technical defect

The mountain rescue service cites a technical defect that triggered the emergency brakes on the section as the cause of the breakdown. Rupert Schiefer, managing director of the mountain railway, also explains to ORF Upper Austria that it is assumed that the system will be switched off automatically, a “purely technical control error”.

The third section of the mountain railway remained out of service on Sunday. The first two sections, however, drove normally. Hikers who were still in the third section were able to use the shuttle service to the mountain station, it reports oe24.at. How ooe.orf.at explained, the last section of the route remained out of service today in order to identify possible causes of the breakdown.

No matter whether in winter or summer, mountain rescue is always in demand. Hikers repeatedly fall in the mountains or find themselves in other difficulties, like a family that was no longer able to make the descent.