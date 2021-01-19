Despite the Covid, Orthodox Christians participate as every year in the Timkat celebrations, from January 18 to 20.

Timkat is a religious holiday celebrated by the faithful of the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian Church. In the streets of Gondar, the ancient capital of the Christian kingdom of Abyssinia, about 700 kilometers north of today’s capital Addis Ababa, tens of thousands of pilgrims converge every year. This ceremony was inscribed in 2019 in the intangible heritage of humanity of Unesco.

Photographer Eduardo Soteras walked the streets of town during the preparations and the day of the procession of January 18th.

14 images illustrate this point.