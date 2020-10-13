Highlights: Police arrested the accused for attacking acid on three sisters in Gonda district

Gonda

In Gonda district of UP, a police encounter has occurred with the accused, who had an acid attack on three sisters. The police team, which went to apprehend the accused in Gonda district, has admitted the seriously injured accused to the hospital after the encounter. Accused accused Ashish Kumar alias Chhotu was arrested by the police and SOG team on Tuesday night during an encounter near Vaikunth Nath College on Karnalganj Huzurpur Marg.

The accused has a bullet in his right leg during the twisting. A home-grown pistol and cartridge have also been recovered from the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar Singh said that the name of the accused Ashish Kumar came to light in the victim’s statement.

Action after informants

Information was received from the informants that the accused was coming back from his sister’s house to Gonda. During the police siege, an attempt was made to stop him on the Karnailganj-Huzurpur road near Devapsia Mor. During this time his bike slipped and he started firing on the police. In Jabbi firing, the bullet hit his right leg. After the incident, the seriously injured accused has been admitted to the hospital in Karnalganj. Apart from this, all the police officers of the district have been sent on the spot.

Accused’s vehicle fell on the spot after the encounter

Big sister 35 percent scorched in attack

If people of the area believe that the elder sister is near high school, her marriage is also fixed somewhere. Doctors at the district hospital say that the elder daughter has suffered 35 per cent burns in acid attacks. The second daughter is 25 and the third daughter is five percent. The victim’s father says that after the incident he felt that the daughters might have got scorched in the cylinder fire. But later it was discovered that an unknown person attacked him with acid.

Policemen present at encounter site

All girls minors

The father says, ‘The daughter screamed when she had acid. Hearing the sound, I opened the door. Took the daughter in her lap and asked if there was a fire from the cylinder, she said no. I was sleeping at the time of the incident. One daughter is 17 years old, one is 12 and one is 8 years old. ‘