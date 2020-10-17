The firing on the priest of the Ramjanaki temple in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on October 11 has been revealed. In order to grab the land, the priest of the temple conspired and fired on himself. The temple priests Sitaram Das and Samrat Das gave money to the shooter for this andConspired to trap the opposition. Police have arrested 7 people including the village headman involved in this conspiracy. The bullet was shot by the priest Samrat Das.

Gonda SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the shooter and the two priests have been arrested by the police. Two illegal parts and cartridges have also been recovered from them. On October 11, 4 people, including opposition Amar Singh, were booked on the tahrir of both the priests in this famous shootout.

Ramzanaki temple priest shot dead in Gonda land dispute case, two in custody

Lawsuit will be removed from innocent people

The SP said that the two priests, together with the head of the village, conspired for the whole shootout. While both the priests wanted to get the disputed land, Pradhan wanted to easily win the post of Pradhan again if the opposition got trapped in the upcoming panchayat elections. Now the police will withdraw the case filed against the innocent people.