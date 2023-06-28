Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 22:38

The Corregidor General of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Benedito Gonçalves, voted to make former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible for the next eight years, starting in 2022. Bolsonaro’s political rights.

Gonçalves, however, asked for the acquittal of General Walter Braga Netto, the ex-president’s vice-presidential candidate in the last elections. After the rapporteur’s vote, the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, suspended the session. The trial will resume next Thursday at 9 am, with the vote of Minister Raul Araújo.

In defending the conviction of the former president, Gonçalves said that there is evidence that Bolsonaro committed the crime of abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The reason is the meeting with ambassadors held at Palácio do Alvorada in July 2022, when the then president raised, without evidence, suspicions about the electoral system and the partiality of magistrates.

Violation of democratic normality

According to Gonçalves, the former president’s conduct violates democratic normality by questioning the voting process and raising questions about the integrity of judicial authorities. “(Bolsonaro’s words) strain democratic normality and isonomy by proposing a crusade against the non-existent conspiracy to rig elections. The rejection of technical knowledge regarding the ballot boxes and the refusal of the authority of the TSE were used as a tool for engagement (of voters), the minister said in his vote.

diversion of purpose

The minister pointed out that the former president committed “misuse of purpose” by using TV Brasil to broadcast the meeting to “reverberate false denunciation of fraud”. He recalled that, at that time, the state deputy for Paraná, Fernando Franceschini, had his mandate revoked by the TSE for spreading false information about the electoral system in the 2018 elections.

“Not only was there a live, there was an official broadcast of an event, marked by misuse of purpose. (The transmission) occurred only on the networks of the investigated person, but on a public broadcaster, a false report of fraud reverberated, which by that time had already led to the impeachment of a federal deputy. The fact occurred less than 3 months before the election and served to put together a nefarious practice that was carried out during the campaign”, highlighted the magistrate.

The misuse of purpose, according to the rapporteur, was not limited to the use of public goods and services in the meeting with ambassadors. “What makes the event at the Alvorada Palace an aberrant event was the symbolic power of the President of the Republic and the position of head of State to degrade the electoral environment”, he reinforced.

Banalization of coup d’état

Still according to the rapporteur, Bolsonaro’s attacks lead to the “banalization of the coup” and made a “rude appeal for the international community not to listen to the TSE”.

Gonçalves finalized the vote with an emphatic defense of the Electoral Justice. “The TSE will remain firm in its duty to transmit truthful information and act to contain the spread of misinformation”, he said. “Violent attacks on the Electoral Court confirm the institution’s importance for safeguarding democracy,” he continued.























