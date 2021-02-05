Gonçalo Guedes has started 62% of the games and played 58% of the minutes. They are not indisputable player data or reference, which is what is expected of him due to his capacity and the backpack that is the most expensive player in the history of Ché (40 million).

To Guedes, who for the first time since he arrived in Valencia has not suffered at this point no injury, you are asked regularity in its performance and positivity in his attitude. Gracia pointed him out, leaving him out of the Copa tie, applying the carrot and stick theory to him, and Guedes, against Elche, picked up the glove thrown at him by the captains (Gayà, Soler, Jaume and Gabriel), who endorsed and supported the Portuguese, aware of its importance.

“The captains try to help our teammates as much as we can when they are having a bad time or are not playing what they want. We are a team and we have to be together. Guedes is a magnificent player who, when he is involved, is very good, as seen against Elche“Carlos Soler emphasized in El Larguero. The Ché dressing room values ​​Guedes’ last game and has renewed their attitude. They ask or hope for continuity.

Guedes, whose influence until Saturday was limited to one goal in the defeat at Villarreal, assisted Wass in the winning goal against Elche, a match in which signed the following statistics: the Valencian player who most finished off (2), the one that most center (2), the one that most occasions generated (2), the one that anticipations performed (2), the one with the most balls He recovered (4), the one that most dribbles did (3), the most fouls committed (3) and who more passes They gave him the rest of his teammates (36), being the one that most combined with Gayà, Soler, Wass and Manu Vallejo.

Such numbers signed them acting in left band, position in which in the last month he had eaten his toast Denis Cheryshev. The offensive contributions of the Russian do not reach those of the Portuguese (in his best version), although his defensive work frees Gayà on multiple occasions, becoming the side and captain in one of the main offensive weapons of the team. Gracia has tried to use Guedes behind the reference striker in some games, but he did not manage to settle in the eleven there either and the competition increases in that position with the arrival of Patrick Cutrone.