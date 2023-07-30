Photographer Gon Buurman passed away on Friday at the age of 83. Buurman is regarded as one of the most important photographers of the ‘second wave of feminism’, the broad revival of feminism between approximately 1965 and 1985. She was known for her intimate photographs of people with special life stories.

In the late eighties she made the book Poseuses with Pamela Pattynama, with portraits of women. In 1991 she broke through with No conversation with passion, which she made together with writer Karin Spaink. In it she shows how people with a physical disability experience their body, also in a sexual sense. The socially involved Buurman also recorded many demonstrations, took photos for the SIRE fireworks campaign and worked for the Anne Frank House and the National Committee for 4 and 5 May. She received several awards, including the Silver Camera and the Mary Zeldenrust Press Award.

Boy brothel

Her great curiosity and open attitude made it easy for people to trust Buurman – sometimes to her own surprise. “Of course there are things I’ve photographed that I’m amazed at: people making love for me; people who look death in the eye; or suddenly I’m taking pictures in a boys’ brothel,” she said in 2017 in conversation with an employee of Atria, the Knowledge Institute for Emancipation and Women’s History, which exhibited a selection of her work.

“Normally I would never get there in my life. I used to process my experiences often through printing in the darkroom and nowadays by working behind my computer. During this process I learn to bear the feelings: death, the disability, the people with their stories. Only then can I move on to the next. I think it’s a good character trait to process it that way: I don’t get blown away by what I see.”