GoMoWorld is not your normal telephone operator, but a service of eSIM ad hoc that finally lands in Italy too and that you can use as you please. If you are curious to find out how it works and above all what it offers, then stay with us because we will explain everything you need to know about it.

GoMoWorld arrives in Italy, now you can navigate wherever you want!

eSIMs are still quite a distant reality when we look at Europe and Italy in particular, but in reality they are spreading slowly more and more going to replace the physical SIMs that we all know, just like we told you for example here about the new iPhone 15. To testify to this great novelty we find GoMoWorld, a service that allows you to di activate an eSIM to purchase packages data only for international roaming.

You got it right, if you’re about to go on a trip and you need a data package that allows you to navigate freely, perhaps even outside the European Union, GoMoWorld will help you, allowing you to activate one of the offers in over 160 countries. Rates vary between 7 and 30 day durations and can provide you with up to 25 gigs.

To activate the eSIM you will receive a QR code to scan with your smartphone, and that’s it. Nothing complex and remember that since it is a SIM for data only, it will have no associated phone number. Be careful because for now not all smartphones are compatible with virtual SIMs, so if you want to check, we refer you to the official website here.