34BigThings announces that it is available today GomorrahThe official game of the TV series based on Roberto Saviano’s bestseller, developed for PC and iOS and Android mobile platforms.

The game looks like anarrative adventure with RPG elements strongly focused on the story, full of suspense and based on the possibility of choice offered to the player, set in the dark world of the Italian mafia and inspired by the homonymous series and the reference book.

The whole is also equipped with a particular graphic characterization given by the work of the cartoonist Luca Negri.

After a brutal attack on her family that killed her father, a notorious mafia boss, Nina Miniero will be forced to become the new boss of the family by learning how to take her place at the top of the crime syndicate. In the gritty suburbs of Naples, players must help Nina navigate her dangerous new life, where her morality will be tested and the line between good and evil will be blurred.

Let’s see them characteristics of Gomorrah: