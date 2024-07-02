Will be Marco D’Amore to Direct Gomorrah Prequel That Will Focus on the Life of Don Pietro Savastano. Ten years after the debut of the original series, ‘Gomorra’ returns to the small screen with a spin-off that will tell the story of the criminal rise of boss Pietro Savastano, played once again by Fortunato Cerlino. The prequel, announced by Sky, will be written by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, authors of the original series, and, according to what Adnkronos has learned, Marco D’Amore will direct.

D’Amore, who played Ciro Di Marzio in the original series, is therefore returning to the set but as a director. The actor has already directed some episodes of the fourth and fifth seasons (2019-2021) of the series and the film ‘L’immortale’ in 2019, in which he continued to play the role of Ciro Di Marzio.

Last year, when news of the prequel began to circulate, the actor took to his social media channels to clarify that he would not be participating in the project as an actor. “I don’t know anything about it, I learned it like you from social media. As far as I’m concerned, my (fantastic) experience on Gomorrah ended in November 2021, the day after the first episode of the fifth season aired. I participated by giving my all, in eight years of work, first as an actor and then as a director and artistic director, until together, we completed our journey,” the actor wrote.

However, the journey seems to have taken another direction, with D’Amore returning to direct the spin-off of the series that made him famous. No announcement about the start of filming and the broadcast of the new series. But in the meantime, casting is proceeding and in the suburbs of Naples, new faces for the Sky production are being sought.