Gomorrah 5: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth and last episode

Tonight, Friday 17 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Atlantic (channel 110 of the Sky remote control) and Sky Cinema 1, the fifth and final episode of Gomorrah 5, the last act of the worldwide known TV series, will be broadcast . The direction is divided between Marco D’Amore (actor who plays Ciro) and Claudio Cupellini, at the helm since the beginning of the series. D’Amore directs the first 5 episodes and the ninth, Cupellini the 6, 7, 8 and 10. Both are also artistic supervisors. But let’s see the previews on the fifth episode.

Fourth episode plot

Another betrayal against Genny, who is trying everything to get his son back and leave everything behind, protecting Azzurra and her family. Little Pietro has been taken to a family home and the magistrate Ruggieri will have to choose between punishing the boss and getting his son back. The war has become increasingly bitter. The death of Sangueblu changed the cards on the table. Whoever will betray Genny will be ‘O Maestrale. His right hand has realized that the men of the Immortal are fighting for an ideal, not for money. There is no way to beat them because they are all ready to die for Ciro. He decides to reveal crucial information to him, in the hope of going over to his side and saving Donna Luciana. His wife has already betrayed Genny and for this reason the boss ordered him to kill her. He spared her and kept her secret. ‘O Munaciello, however, knows everything and waits for the right moment to reveal it. In the last episode of Gomorrah 5 (the grand finale) Genny will find himself forced to do what Ciro requested. He will have to leave with his now ex friend and brother for one last trip. The two will be locked in a cockpit. On one side Don Savastano and on the other The Immortal, face to face to face their demons.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth and final episode of Gomorrah 5, but what is the complete cast? In the last season there is no shortage of Salvatore Esposito in the role of Genny Savastano and Marco D’Amore in those of the revived Ciro Di Marzio, increasingly “Immortal”. Also present Ivana Lotito in the role of Azzurra, who abandoned by Genny will do everything to keep little Pietro safe, away from his father and everything he represents, and Arturo Muselli who returns to play Enzo Sangue Blu, the former king di Forcella devoured by guilt for having seen too many comrades die because of him. There are also many new entries: Domenico “Mimmo” Borrelli is Don Angelo known as’ O Maestrale, the ferocious boss of Ponticelli who will prove to be fundamental for Genny’s war against the Levant and to allow him to recover Secondigliano. Tania Garribba instead plays Donna Luciana, the wife of ‘O Maestrale, a woman with a ferocious character like her husband and a shrewd and refined intelligence. Carmine Paternoster also joins the cast in the role of ‘O Munaciello, one of the foremen of Secondigliano. And again Antonio Ferrante and Nunzia Schiano, respectively interpreting Vincenzo Garignano known as’ O Galantommo, elderly boss of a small town on the slopes of Vesuvius, and Nunzia, a proud and tireless woman, his devoted wife for almost fifty years.