Gomorrah 5 streaming and live TV: where to see the final episode

Tonight, Friday 17 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky arrives the fifth and final episode of the fifth (5) and final season of Gomorrah, the one that will mark the showdown between the protagonists of the cult series produced by Cattleya in collaboration with Beta Film. The direction is divided between Marco D’Amore (actor who plays Ciro, formerly in charge of two episodes of the fourth season and of the film L’Immortale, a very successful spin-off dedicated to his character and produced by Cattleya and Visioni Distribution) and Claudio Cupellini, at the helm since the beginning of the series. D’Amore directs the first 5 episodes and the ninth, Cupellini the 6, 7, 8 and 10. Both are also artistic supervisors. The series is shot in Naples, Riga and Rome. Where to see the fifth and final episode of Gomorrah 5 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sky channels: Sky Atlantic (channel 110 of the Sky remote control) and Sky Cinema Uno on Friday evening at 9.15 pm. For the moment it is not planned to air free on Tv8.

Gomorrah 5 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform and on NOW. But it doesn’t stop there. On demand, all the episodes of the fifth season (after airing) and all the episodes of the four previous seasons can be recovered.

How many bets

We have seen where to see the fifth and final episode of Gomorrah 5 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are there? We tell you immediately: in all 10 episodes will be broadcast, probably divided into five evenings. Here is the schedule: