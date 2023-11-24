The ‘waste’ of Lusail

The last round of the 2023 MotoGP season, the one that will award the world title, began… thinking about the past. The controversy over Jorge Martin’s disappointing performance in the Qatar raceaccording to the Spaniard and the Prima Pramac team it depends on rear tire problems, are still too fresh in the minds of the protagonists and enthusiasts and clarification was needed. It was she who tried to organize it Sky Sports MotoGPwhich he hosted at the same time Piero TaramassoMichelin track manager, e Gino Borsoiteam manager of the Pramac team.

Back and forth

There was a back-and-forth between the two parties – not polemical – in an attempt to understand, and make the fans understand, what happened on the Lusail track and the reasons behind Martin’s unexpected flop. “After Martin’s harsh statements, which we understand why the championship is being played, we analyzed the tyre – explained Tarmasso – we checked all the parameters and we can clarify that there were no rubber quality issues. We then analyzed the data on the track and discussed it with the team: we agreed that Jorge’s performance was not in line with what was expected. The hard Qatar compound has a narrow working window, and is very sensitive to differences in temperature and pressure“.

“When Taramasso refers to performance, he surely means the result – Borsoi pointed out, suggesting that the driver was not responsible for Sunday’s counter-performance – it’s clear that something didn’t work. There will be further analysis and we will understand“.

Nightmare departure

The debate then moved on terrible start for #89, who had already hinted at some unexpected problems with the Spaniard’s bike. “The departure? I looked at the data with the guys more than once, including in the Michelin meeting – added Borsoi – and that wasn’t the only start where he had difficulties, but on Friday there was little grip. At the start the grip was completely different and was in the cleanest area of ​​the grid. We struggled to understand the reason. The difficulty arose only in Qatar, even with the same set-up as always“.

On this point Taramasso tried to provide further details: “The formation lap was the same as the Sprint race. I think about the dirty track [come motivo della brutta partenza]because behind him Augusto Fernandez also made the cut. In the first 6-7 laps [Martin] he set good times, but then the tire collapsed. Ultimately there was a lot of wear on the tire. There are things we need to put together and understand.”.