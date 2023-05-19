The candidates for the governorship of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral lit the spirits in the second debate towards the elections of the entity. Here we tell you the worst and the best of this meeting.

The vote to elect the governor of the State of Mexico will be next Sunday, June 4or, so both candidates met this Thursday, May 18, in a second debate to present their proposals to the public.

The second debate between the candidates Alejandra del Moral Vela, from the PRI-PAN-PRD-Nueva Alianza coalition, and Delfina Gómez, from Morena-PT-PVEM, took place at 8:00 p.m. Room of the General Council of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico and can be seen on TV Mexiquense and on the official YouTube channel of the IEEM.

What happened in the debate?

The topics they covered are Security and Justice, Economy and Employment, Education, Environment and Sustainable Development. The meeting lasted 60 minutes and will be moderated by the Mexican communication scientist and journalist, Ginarely Valencia Alcántara.

Security and Justice

In terms of security, Alejandra del Moral pointed out that the most important thing is security, and the security of the population’s assets.

“We have a security issue in front of us and I am going to enter it with more technology, with two C5s and with cameras in public transport,” he said.

The candidate for the coalition ‘It goes through the State of Mexico’ He assured that the criminal phenomenon has already surpassed the government “I have the character, I have the energy, I have no boss,” he said.

Del Moral It proposes more technology, new C5s, strengthening cameras in public transport as well as training 10,000 new elements and having a strategy focused on crime containment as well as a road law.

He also said that “you have to put order in the house, that being a Mexican police officer is a source of pride, that it be an elite police force, with better equipment.”

For his part, Delfina Gomez He pointed out that it seeks to address the causes that generate violence and homicides.

“We will create a neighborhood police, strengthening the gender police, Public Prosecutors and experts with a gender perspective.

Alejandra Del Moral proposed allocating 12 billion pesos to strengthen the Edomex police. The PRI candidate assures that the criminal phenomenon has exceeded the three levels of government.

Economy and Employment: Coalition ‘Va por el Estado de México’ seeks to boost support for unemployment

The PRI candidate assured that in her government there will be unemployment insurance to support Mexicans in the search for a new job.

He also assured that he will seek to expand investment from 9 thousand to 18 thousand million pesos to invest in the entire chain of officials who are in charge of doing justice and 1,500 million pesos in the new C5s as well as 3,800 million pesos in security cameras; He also said that 12 billion pesos are required to improve salaries and equipment

“I was a victim of kidnapping 20 years ago and I am determined to do what we have to do to reduce the crime rate, that whoever does it, pays for it, we are going to get into the issue.”

Alejandra del Moral said goodbye indicating that there are two proposals: one with rancor and division, which has prevented the development of the entities that she now governs; instead, she pointed out that her proposals are focused on the issues that should be given priority, in addition, she assured that she has the capacity to do the things that she proposes. So she urged the public to compare and choose who could do a better job.

The PRI member ended by questioning her about whether she would respect the election, a question that was not answered by the former head of the SEP.

Meanwhile, the morenista pointed out that in 13 days the campaigns will end, but in the previous days the citizens have let her know that there will be change, for which she indicated that she will continue touring and listening to the proposals that will soon be made social programs, since she sentenced that goes “requetebien”. Likewise, she pointed out that they do not allow electoral crimes and showed the electoral ballot and indicating how it is that you should vote on June 4.