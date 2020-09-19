COVID-19 is removing the past in the Community of Madrid, leaving images that remind the worst moments the region experienced at the beginning of the pandemic. The growth of cases does not stop in the Community and, in addition to restrictions announced yesterday by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, many hospitals are preparing to avoid further collapses.

One of them is the Gómez Ulla hospital, who suffered a lot during the first wave and has wanted to get ahead of events now. To do this, it has expanded its capabilities by installing a new campaign spotlight to meet the possible needs that may be required in the days to come. Sources from the Ministry of Defense have explained to Europa Press that they are temporary hospital triage tents that have been installed in the hospital parking lot as a preventive measure while observing the evolution of the pandemic.

A very tough first wave

The Gómez Ulla was one of the hospitals that saw its capacities overwhelmed in the first wave, even having to refer patients to other health centers before him collapse that its facilities experienced during some ‘peaks’ of the pandemic in March and April.

In an appearance in Congress last April, Minister Margarita Robles explained that Gómez Ulla had had to increase their hospital beds by 51%, a 450% emergency beds and a 277% capacity for ICU.

IFEMA is on the horizon

Coronavirus infections in the Community of Madrid continue to rise unabated, with a 1,553 new cases in the last 24 hours notified this Friday, as well as the hospital pressure, with the 64% of ICUs of hospitals occupied by COVID-19 patients. Faced with this situation, the reopening of the Ifema Hospital, as advanced The world. In addition, sources from the regional government confirmed to Efe that this option is on the table and “is being studied”.