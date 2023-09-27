Omar Gómez Trejo, the first prosecutor for the Ayotzinapa Case in it government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has detonated a bomb with unimaginable repercussionsthat annihilates the campaign promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for to clarify the events that led to the disappearance of the 43 normal students in Equal toand which places several members of the government and the former president of the Supreme Court of Justice, on the threshold of criminal proceedings.

Gómez Trejo’s bombthat He resigned at the end of September last year and fled to the United States for fear of reprisals.was detonated in tune with the ninth year of the disappearance in Iguala of the 43 Ayotzinapa normal students, upon the dissemination of an interview conducted by John Gibler, an American journalist with extensive experience in Mexicofor Fifth Element Laband Animal Político published this Tuesday. His words are devastating.

Gómez Trejo reveals a breakfast on August 15, 2022 where López Obrador, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, the Attorney General, Alejandro Gertz Manero, the President of the Court, Arturo Zaldívar – whose participation and complicity is inexplicable -, and the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, where, he suggested to Gibler, everyone agreed and gave the green light to a series of actions that would dynamite the investigation of the Ayotzinapa Case.

What the former prosecutor details are inventions and cover-ups of that group that met at the National Palacewhich paradoxically are the same accusations that Encinas made against the Peñista government, for which the former attorney general, Jesús Murillo Karam, is imprisoned. Encinas is crucified, not only for having committed the same alleged crimes that Murillo Karam was accused of, but for leaving him exposed for having invented chat messages that he used to accuse high-ranking soldiers of being linked to the crime.and for having used a protected witness identified as “Carla” to reinforce his accusations.

The publication of the interview points to the criticism against Encinas from the parents of the normalistas and from Vidulfo Rosales, the most visible head of his team of lawyers, who after meeting with him and the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, on Monday the night, They denounced that the López Obrador government returned to the narrative of the “historical truth” of the Peña Nieto government, and of wanting to criminalize the normalistas, pointing out that the school was infiltrated by the Los Rojos criminal gang, as Murillo also did. Karam.

However, like all things, the revelations that will raise eyebrows and will probably be the reason for criminal complaints against those accused, have many other faces. One has to do with Gómez Trejo himself, the central architect of joining the criminals of Guerreros Unidos as cooperating witnesses, and using them to bring the Army and the Mexican State to the dock. Two key witnesses for that purpose were part of its creation, stimulated and supported all the time by Encinas: “Juan”, Gildardo López Astudillo, El Gil, head of the plaza and hitmen of Guerreros Unidos in Igualathat gave the order to assassinate the normalistasand “Carla”, whose name is unknown, but she was a hawk in the criminal gang.

Gibler, who reviewed ministerial statements, assures that “Carla” lied. The “hawk” of Guerreros Unidos was recruited by Gómez Trejo, as he did with some 20 members of Guerreros Unidos, to manipulate the statements of criminals – willing to do anything, in exchange for their freedom – to accuse soldiers and officials. and construct what Encinas called the “alternate truth.” The journalist also found that “Juan” lied. Encinas and Gómez Trejo’s main witness testified more than six times, until his story became more consistent with the “alternate truth.”

Dozens of Guerreros Unidos were released by a judge in Tamaulipas because their statements had been extracted through torture, but Gómez Trejo, instead of correcting the errors in Murillo Karam’s statements with supervening evidence, allowed the legal deadlines to pass – incurring probable criminal and administrative responsibilities – to ally themselves with criminals and make them cooperating witnesses.

In the interview, the former prosecutor made two fundamental revelations to Gibler. One was Gertz Manero’s order to quickly prosecute the accusation against Murillo Karam, whom he was investigating but could not yet prove the chain of command that incriminated him, which shows from within the fabrication of cases in the Attorney General’s Office. Gómez Trejo did not resign for that reason, nor for Encinas’ inventions with the chats, but he hinted that a fence was closing around him. A first blow, as seen in the interview, was on August 30, 2022, 15 days after the breakfast where it suggests the cover-up of the López Obrador government was forged.

Gómez Trejo has just returned from Tel Aviv, very optimistic about the possibility that the Israeli government would extradite Tomás Zerón, who was the chief investigator of the Ayotzinapa Case in the government of Peña grandsonbut Gertz Manero, instead of celebrating, told him to stop investigating because audits were going to be carried out in the Special Unit for the Ayotzinapa Case that he headed. In the interview the details of the auditsbut it has emerged that among what they found was the excessive and illegal use of “Juan”, whose statements were not corroborated nor were the data he provided verified.

The former prosecutor’s bomb also impacts him, the magnitude of which could be seen if the government releases the results of the audits. For now, it seems that Gómez Trejo sought a preventive strike, which began to occur with the publication of more than 20 thousand chats from the DEA about United Warriors in The New York Times, and who continued with the interview. Gómez Trejo is winning the game, although along the way he continues to add enemies with the capacity to turn him around, politically and legally, with force.

