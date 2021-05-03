The vice mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez, denounced this Monday morning the economic “decline” situation in which the City Council finds itself, and argued that in the last six years (those of the popular José Ballesta government) the municipal coffers went from having a surplus of 21 million in 2014 to a deficit of almost 17 million in 2021.

Gómez made these statements during the meeting with the media to expose the economic situation encountered by the new municipal government of PSOE and Ciudadanos after coming to power a little over a month ago, in which he was accompanied by the Councilor for Management Economic, Enrique Lorca.

Both councilors stressed that the numbers have been in a “progressive decline” in the last 6 years and that this year has been “the icing” on the cake. Lorca, among the examples provided, explained how the balance of doubtful collection (money owed to the City Council but which is difficult or impossible to collect) has also increased from 74 million euros in 2014 to almost 121 million in 2020. “And this affects the municipal coffers,” he commented.

He added that “it will influence the 2021 budgets”, currently being drafted, and which they hope to present between June and July; although both Lorca and Gómez made it clear that “In principle” they do not plan to raise municipal taxes or fees. “We will pull whatever remaining treasury we can; We will restructure the service contracts as much as possible and we will put up for sale parcels of the municipal public patrimony “, described Mario Gómez.

The remaining treasury is made up of projects that were budgeted and that were not finally executed, and it is money that the municipal Executive can reallocate to other projects. It is around 60 million euros. In a very graphic way, the head of the municipal Economic Management, Enrique Lorca, described the situation they have encountered as that of the Titanic, “with a ship that made water everywhere but the band kept playing.”