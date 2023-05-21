The New Zealanders win the debut by narrowly overcoming Guatemala. The South Americans instead fall against the United States with a goal in the 93rd minute

Two decisive goals in the first two games of the 23rd U20 World Cup which started today in Argentina. The first is that of the New Zealander Garbett, who knocks out Guatemala in the opening match of group A, the same as Argentina (on the field shortly). The second is signed by the American Gomez against a disappointing and defeated Ecuador despite the favors of the forecast. Shining in the matches played in San Juan and Santiago del Estero were the New Zealand goalkeeper Sims, who kept his team afloat before the winning goal in the 80th minute, and the American winger Wiley, protagonist of a great performance against the “mini Tri by Miguel Bravo.

USA-ECUADOR 1-0 — The Americans led by Varas immediately start strong, taking advantage of Wiley’s ease of thrust on the left, which repeatedly puts the Ecuadorian rearguard in crisis without however creating big opportunities. The South Americans take a while to get going, but around half an hour the whole technical difference between Bravo’s skilful playmakers and the stars and stripes defenders emerges. The most anticipated of the “mini Tri” is that Kendry Paez that Chelsea would love to bring to Stamford Bridge, yet it is above all Minda and Angulo who create havoc around Slonina, from whose feet the best chance of the first 45′ starts, but Vargas manages to sweep almost on the line anticipating Paez’s tap-in. Shortly after, Garcia also tries to head with no luck. The second half, however, tells a completely different film: the USA are more enterprising, they raise their pace and center of gravity, and put their rivals under a super Wiley, on which Napa has to go out in the 55th minute to keep him afloat. A misunderstanding from the South American rearguard gives Luna the lead shortly before the 60th minute, but the American number 10’s left foot goes centimeters wide. It’s just the preamble to what happens in the 93rd minute, when Gomez stops to follow and lets go with a deadly left foot from the edge that slips under seven. Deserved blow and first three golden points for the Americans. See also Visa for fiancés: what is it, how does it work and how to apply for it?

GUATEMALA-NEW ZEALAND 0-1 — On one hand the 4-3-3 of the Central Americans, on the other the 3-5-2 of the New Zealanders who immediately show themselves more skilled in dribbling. Bazeley’s boys let the ball go around waiting for the right passage, but the first real danger is created by the Guatemalans, who waste badly with Vargas from the center of the area. Guatemala nearly took the lead just before the break with a great left foot from Cardenas which Sims neutralized in a dive. For the Oceanians, however, it was Herdman who came close to the coup in the 34th minute with a powerful shot from distance that ended up just wide. The oceanic are better organized and occupy the spaces with diligence, while Guatemala thrives on sudden gusts that are punctually frustrated by Sims’ reflexes: the New Zealand goalkeeper surpasses himself on three occasions, performing a half-miracle on a Cabrera shot. But in the 80th minute the turning point came for the New Zealanders, who capitalized on the greater ball possession thanks to a flash from Garbett, who did well overcoming Delgado after a perfect stop in the area. Guatemala has the opportunity to rebalance the result two minutes later, but it’s still Sims who shines (on an attempt by Ordonez), securing the three points with confidence. See also Ángel Zaldívar spoke about the pressure of being in Chivas

May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 23:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gomez #extends #Ecuador #defeated #USA #Garbett #pitches #Zealand