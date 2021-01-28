Tense debate, as expected. The ordinary plenary session in the Murcia City Council for the month of January was focused, this Thursday morning, on the activity of the Councilor for Health and Sports, Felipe Coello, as vaccinator and in the development of the vaccination program carried out by the municipal service that he directs. The three opposition groups (PSOE, Vox and Podemos) and the municipal government partners, Cs, agreed to unify the four urgent motions presented to debate this issue into one, in which They asked for the resignation of the ‘popular’ mayor for having skipped, in their opinion, the protocol of risk groups and set the dose without corresponding, and for the “mismanagement” and “control” of the groups that have been vaccinated by the Service. The motion was approved with the votes in favor of the opposition groups and Citizens, and against the Popular Party.

Mario Gómez, spokesman for Ciudadanos and first deputy mayor, was the harshest in his intervention with questions, not only to the councilor, but to the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta. “We ask and demand that Mr. Ballesta comes out of his bubble, and does not hide to avoid his responsibilities” in the fight against the pandemic, he said, adding that “Either it leaves, or we will prick it and make it leave”, although “for loyalty and unity of action as partners we prefer that you do it.” Gómez was referring to the fact that he had to cease Felipe Coello if he remained in his position of not resigning, as the Health Councilor announced before the plenary session began, and which he maintained throughout the debate: the resignation was not going to occur and he would abide by whatever the mayor decided, he said.

Gómez referred to the fact that “history is stubborn and repeats itself,” recalling that seven months ago his group had to join the opposition to fight the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and get the Economic Reactivation Plan approved. and that now they have to do the same in the face of “laziness” in taking measures with the vaccination protocols and the action of the mayor of Health and Sports. “He is the worst manager of an administration but he is the best commercial selling smoke,” he reproached Ballesta, adding that it was “the worst” that had happened to this municipality. And he went further by pointing out that there had been a lack of leadership on his part since the pandemic began and that “Murcia does not care, nor Murcians, only you.”

Regarding the motion presented, the municipal leader of Ciudadanos said that there had been “Serious irregularities” and “lack of control” in the vaccination process on the part of the municipal service and, with respect to the mayor being injecting doses, he considered that this was not the responsibility “that you delegated to him” when appointing him councilor, but rather that he would ensure that this activity “was done well” and that no one skipped the protocol, as it seemed to have happened.

Gómez, who considered that the unity of action to which they had committed when they signed the coalition agreement had been broken, stressed that “there is no impunity for what happened and we demand that responsibilities be assumed.” He concluded by stating that «in his place I would know what to do: either he assumes them or he enforces them; we will do our thing ».

The mayor did not miss the opportunity to respond to his first deputy mayor, and, at the end of the plenary session, after the debate of the joint motion, in a slow tone and tense calm, he stated that “always”, in the He has been exercising administrative duties for 20 years, both in the Autonomous Community, as a counselor, and at the University of Murcia, as rector, “I have always tried to assume my responsibilities and my leadership.”

«Explanations, appearance, responsibility, leadership? Two years ago and for the second time I have submitted to the scrutiny of the votes, achieving the majority and I give the same value to both those who voted for me and those who did not, “he stressed, recalling the number of spokespersons’ meetings and meetings of government boards that have been held in the last month. And addressing Mario Gómez, without naming him, he added that the accusations he had leveled against him were made from personal “resentment, resentment and hatred”, which the rest of the members of the group did not “share”. «He is the one who has to make a decision; he’s the one with a problem, “concluded Ballesta, not without first making it clear that he would leave his post if he considered that he had lost support.