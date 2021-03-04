Jesús Gómez got into the final of 1,500 in Torun like the greats do. The 29-year-old from Burgos gave an exhibition of running this distance. It was all the while second behind the back of Filip Ingebrigtsen, the middle of the saga, already Failure of 300 meters launched a change of pace that then he knew how to relax to accelerate again and take the victory in his series (3: 40.75) and the direct pass to the final tomorrow (21: 35h).

In the second series it was the turn of Ignacio Fontes. The 22-year-old from Granada, who could not dispute the national title to Gómez in Gallur due to a fall in the final, is also sweet and he made a huge display to also take the victory in his series, and logically went to the final, with 3: 38.68. Only Abderrahman El Khayami remained to compete to complete the complete success of the three Spaniards in the final. Before, Jakob Ingebrigtsen took a walk in his series, letting go and yielding the victory to the British Gourley, and confirmed that snatching the gold will be a mission for superheroes.

1305355433 Ignacio Fontes.

Alexander Hassenstein (Getty Images for European Athlet)



El Khayami, a 25-year-old athlete trained in Sagunto, tried but did not look comfortable and was losing positions in the last two laps, despite the good initial feelings. He finished 11th in the victory of the Polish Lewandowski, the only one to challenge Ingebrigtsen a priori … but watch out for Gómez and Fontes who are in a form of scary form.