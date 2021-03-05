Spain closes the second day of the European indoor track with its first two medals of the championship, precisely in the 1,500m, the fetish test of national athletics. Jesús Gómez and Ignacio Fontes won silver and bronze in an eventful race that will go down in history due to the disqualification of Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who stepped off the track after being pushed while trying to carve a hole in the inner lane. The Norwegian thus remains without equaling the feat of José Luis González as the only continental champion ‘indoor’ of 1,500m and 3,000m.

The disqualification, which was unsuccessfully appealed by the Norwegian Federation, won the gold medal to the Polish Marcin Lewandowski, who thus won his fourth consecutive European title on the indoor track, the first in 800m and the next three in 1,500m. He also converted Jesús Gómez’s third place into a silver, his second consecutive medal after the bronze achieved in Glasgow 2019; and he put Ignacio Fontes on the podium, who had been fourth in a race from less to more in which he sinned as a conservative, as he himself recognized, although this European was his debut as an absolute international.

In an act of honesty, Fontes acknowledged at the microphone of the Spanish Federation that he would not have disqualified Ingebrigtsen, that “these are things that can happen in a race.” The truth is that the images show the Norwegian locked up on 1st street between Fontes and the Polish Rozmys, trying to overtake the latter with no space to do so. From the struggle of both, Ingebrigtsen ended up stepping off the track, although he avoided the fall and later won the race setting a very high pace that only Lewandowski and Gómez could follow, although without the strength to attempt a final attack.

With the silver medal, his second international medal, Jesús Gómez from Burgos is confirmed as one of the banners of the European midfield at 29 years of age. Ignacio Fontes, from Granada, has seven minus, who with the bronze inaugurates his absolute record after being proclaimed U23 European champion in the open air in 2019. Spain did not place two athletes on a 1,500m European podium on the indoor track since Birmingham 2007, when Juan Carlos Higuero, Sergio Gallardo and Arturo Casado starred in a historic triplet.

The Spanish mediofondistas also made history in Torun, as for the first time three women will be in the final of the 1,500m. The Catalan Esther Guerrero presented her candidacy for gold after dominating her series and getting carried away in the last meters. Marta Pérez from Soria qualified by time in one of the most complicated semifinals and Águeda Muñoz from Segovia managed to pass through places by being second with 4: 09.94, the best Spanish sub23 brand in history. On Saturday they will play the final.

Rodríguez and Toimil, finalists



Lucía Rodríguez arrived in Torun with one of the most controversial places in the national team and leaves as one of the great certainties of the women’s fund in Spain. The Madrilenian from San Lorenzo del Escorial had been third in 3,000m at the Nacional, had the fourth best Spanish record of 2021, and had left out the leader Carolina Robles, the only one who had dropped by nine minutes. However, Lucía has fulfilled in the European all the expectations that have always been placed on her, one of the most promising long distance runners in the country. Already in the qualifying rounds, she managed to qualify fourth with 8: 56.71, improving her personal best by almost eight seconds, but in the final she went a step further: she finished eighth – that is, a finalist position – and stopped the clock at 8: 53.90, the best record of a Spanish woman since 2011 and that places her fifth in the national ranking of all time.

Britain’s Amy-Eloise Markovic kicked off the 3,000m to clinch victory with 8: 46.54 in a very tight finish. Only eleven hundredths separated her from the French Alice Finot, who was silver, and six hundredths later the also British Verity Ockenden crossed the finish line. None of the three entered the pools for the medals and proof of their surprising success is that all of them improved their personal best in eight, seven and five seconds respectively.

The Coruña Belén Toimil, a day after smashing Spain’s record for shot put, scored again at great height to be seventh in the final. Although he failed to get close to 18.64m in the standings – which would have earned him sixth position – Carlos Burón’s pupil made the second best shot of his career, 18.01m, on the sixth attempt. That record would also have beaten Martina de la Puente’s previous Spanish record, 17.94m.

The Portuguese Auriol Dongmo was proclaimed champion with 19.34m, only five centimeters more than the Swedish Fanny Roos, runner-up with a national record of 19.29m. Germany’s Christina Schwanitz clinched bronze in the last round with 19.04m. In the men’s final, Czech Tomás Stanek won with a 21.62m throw, followed by Pole Michal Haratyk with 21.47m and Croatian Filip Mihaljevic with 21.31m.

Disappointment for Vicente and De Arriba



In pentathlon, the promising Maria Vicente suffered a fiasco in the form of three inexplicable nulls in length that cut her projection towards her second Spanish record this year. He had run the 60m hurdles at 8.31, thrown 12.40m at weight and surpassed the height bar at 1.77m. Vicente no longer started the 800m, the last test of the combined, due to ankle discomfort. Nafissatou Thiam won gold with 4,904 points and the Belgian record, while compatriot Noor Vidts took silver with 4,791 and Hungarian Xénia Krizsán bronze with 4,644.

In the 400m, Óscar Husillos presented his candidacy for the medals after surpassing the classification in the morning and the semifinal in the afternoon with solvency and achieving his best mark of the year with 46.26. The Palencia, after being silver in Glasgow 2019, will face the trio of Dutch Van Diepen, Bonevacia and Dobber. Gold favorite, Czech Pavel Maslák, was eliminated in the semifinals, while Spaniards Samuel García and Lucas Búa failed to make it through the first round. Aauri Lorena Bokesa and Andrea Jiménez ran the same luck, also in 400m.

The Spanish 800m left lights and shadows in qualifying. The face was starred by the very young Daniela García, Mariano García and Pablo Sánchez-Valladares, who advanced without problems to the semifinals. The cross is named after Álvaro de Arriba, the reigning European champion, who was not even close to the pass with a disappointing fifth place in his series.

In the longitude, the Valencian Fatima Diame made it to the final by going at 6.62m, her best jump ever on the indoor track and the fourth mark in the classification, even ahead of the world champion Malaika Mihambo. The men’s final had a very high level and a tight outcome, with the first three places in just eleven centimeters. The Greek Miltiádis Tentaciónglou met the predictions and won the gold with 8.35m, his best jump of 2021. The Swedish Thobias Montler hung the silver with 8.31m and the Finn Kristian Pulli, the bronze with 8.24m, both achieving their respective national records .