The race for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation leaves three representatives of the established power (Rafael Louzán, Sergio Merchán and the last minute surprise, Salvador Gomar) in the fight for the succession of the disqualified presidents: Pedro Rocha, like before Luis Rubiales and much before Ángel Villar.

Louzán, Merchán and Gomar are territorial presidents (Galicia, Extremadura and Valencia), unknown football barons, who take advantage of the law in their favor to escalate personal and collective ambitions according to the clientelistic system that prevails in the election for president.

Juanma Morales, CEO of the IFA group, and Gerardo González, eternal candidate for the seat of the Federation, have withdrawn from the electoral struggle. The two outside the system have not obtained the necessary endorsements (21, 15 percent of the 142 assembly members).

According to the sources consulted by ABC, Louzán has gathered more support than anyone else (55), while Merchán has reached 25 and, the surprise, Gomar, has achieved 26. Salvador Gomar is the president of the Territorial Valenciana and since the beginning of the process electoral he ran as a candidate for succession.









It happened that the support for the Galician candidate Louzán, the one who has had the most support among the different football families, was so overwhelming that Gomar gave up the task considering that he did not have as many possibilities. But the threat of the Higher Sports Council to appeal to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) for the conviction of Louzán for prevarication, led the Valencian candidate to not lose sight of the electoral process.

In the last few hours, Gomar has acquired the endorsements that Juanma Morales had worked so hard for, especially in women’s football and in the Balearic federation, and to a lesser extent Gerardo González. The 26 favorable votes correspond to the dissatisfied sector of the assembly members, called ‘rebel’ by the established power.

