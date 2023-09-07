The state of emergency was introduced in Rostov-on-Don at the site of the fall of the Ukrainian drone. This was announced by the Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev on Thursday, September 7.

He clarified that we are talking about the boundaries of houses No. 39, 41, 42 on Pushkinskaya Street. According to Golubev, food is provided for 99 people living there.

“The city authorities offered residents accommodation in a mobile fund. The territories are being bypassed to clarify the damage, ”Golubev wrote in his Telegram channel.

The governor indicated that after these events, people will receive the due payments.

Earlier this day, Golubev reported two Ukrainian drones shot down by air defense (AD) weapons in Rostov-on-Don. As a result, one person was injured, who refused hospitalization. In addition, several cars were damaged. Investigations are underway.

Ukrainian troops began to carry out attacks on the regions of the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.