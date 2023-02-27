“Championship”: football player Golovin extended the contract with Monaco until the end of the 2025/2026 season

Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin has extended his contract with the Monaco football club. It became known “Championship”.

According to the source, the new agreement of the 26-year-old football player is valid until the end of the 2025/2026 season. It is noted that the contract does not contain a fixed amount of compensation.

In September 2022, Golovin stated that he would like to continue his career in the English Chelsea and Manchester United or the Spanish Real Madrid and Barcelona. At the same time, he stressed that, when entering the field, he is not guided by the desire to attract the attention of other teams.

Golovin moved to Monaco in 2018 after the World Cup in Russia. This season, he has played 24 matches for the team and scored six goals and six assists.