Golovin’s goal helped Monaco defeat Lens in the French Championship match

Monaco defeated Lansem in the fourth round match of the French championship. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with a devastating score of 3:0 in favor of the home team. The goals scored by Ivorian defender Wilfrid Singo, Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin and Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan helped the team win. For the Russian, this ball was the first of the season.

The victory allowed Monaco to lead the standings. The team has ten points. “Lance” with one point is in the penultimate 17th place.

Golovin moved to Monaco in 2018 after the World Cup in Russia. The midfielder’s current contract runs until June 30, 2026. In the 2022/2023 season, he played 34 matches for the club in the French championship, in which he scored eight goals and gave seven assists.