Golovin’s agent said that he and the player do not care about the situation with Malinovsky’s apology

Oleksandr Klyuev, agent of Monaco midfielder and Russian national football team Alexander Golovin, appreciated the decision of Marseille midfielder and Ukrainian national team Ruslan Malinovsky, who apologized for hugging the Russian. This is reported RIA News.

According to the representative of Golovin, they are not at all worried about the situation, and it only applies to the Ukrainian. “Does this look like bullshit? You yourself answered this question, ”Klyuev added.

Malinovsky apologized to his compatriots for embracing Golovin on January 30. He called the incident an accident and said that he should have bypassed the Russian side.

Malinovsky and Golovin embraced after the match of the 20th round of the French Championship. The meeting took place on January 29 and ended with the score 1:1.