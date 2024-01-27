Monaco player Golovin scored a pass in the French Championship match with Marseille

“Monaco” played a draw with “Marseille” in the match of the 19th round of the French championship. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Marseille and ended with a score of 2:2. Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin scored an assist for forward Wissam Ben Yedder in the seventh minute of the game.

This season, 27-year-old Golovin played 18 matches for Monaco in all competitions, in which he scored five goals and made four assists.

Golovin moved to Monaco from CSKA Moscow in 2018. The Russian's transfer cost the team 30 million euros.